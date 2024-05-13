Suhana and Her Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda Spotted with SRK

The Mumbai airport was buzzing with excitement as fans caught a glimpse of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan and her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda.

The sighting has sparked a flurry of speculation about the nature of Suhana and Agastya's relationship, adding fuel to previous rumours of their romantic involvement. The trio seemed relaxed and at ease as they navigated their way through the airport, with Shah Rukh opting for a casual look in a black hoodie and jeans, a style choice that many fans could relate to.

Suhana, on the other hand, looked stunning in a comfortable yet chic outfit, exuding effortless style. Agastya, the grandson of iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan, was also seen with them, prompting further speculation about their relationship status. The sighting has left fans wondering