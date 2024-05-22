SRK Strikes Iconic Pose, Hugs Suresh Raina: KKR Wins IPL 2024 First Qualifier

Shah Rukh Khan is seen striking his iconic pose on the ground of the IPL 2024 First Qualifier at Ahmedabad. SRK is flanked by his children Suhana and AbRam.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first Qualifier, securing a direct spot in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The win was celebrated by fans and Suhana's friends Ananya Pandey, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor, who were present at the venue.

The video showcasing the 'Badshah of Bollywood' striking his iconic pose to celebrate KKR's victory is becoming popular on social media. Another heartwarming moment he has occurred when his youngest child, AbRam, saw the actor strike the iconic pose and was surprised. SRK is seen embracing his team members with warm hugs. During his victory lap, the actor accidentally interrupted a broadcast featuring former cricketer Suresh Raina and commentator Aakash Chopra. He was seen apologizing and hugging the show hosts.

Shah Rukh Khan, last seen in "Dunki" in 2023, currently has no upcoming projects. There are only speculations about him starring in the sequel to "Pathaan" in the coming years.