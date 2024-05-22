North Block receives bomb threat mail, bomb disposal squad rushed to spot

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The North Block in the national capital, which houses multiple ministries including the Ministry of Home Affairs, received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon, sources said, adding that a search operation is underway at the premises.

Police sources said a team of bomb disposal squad along with fire tenders and sniffer dogs have been rushed to the spot.

According to fire department officials, a call from the police was received at 3:37 p.m. after which two fire tenders were dispatched to the North Block.

Further details are awaited.

The latest threat comes days after several hospitals in Delhi, the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Tihar Jail were targeted with bomb threat emails, alleging the presence of explosives on their premises.

However, a subsequent investigation by the Delhi Police revealed that the threats were false alarms.

Around 20 days ago, over 150 schools across Delhi-NCR received hoax threat emails, prompting widespread police response.

