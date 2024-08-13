Sobhita Dhulipala becomes more popular Indian celebrity than SRK, Read on

IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list: Sobhita Dhulipala is a well known celebrity but her popularity witnessed a meteoric rise following her hush-hush engagement with the ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ actor Naga Chaitanya. She continued to trend on social media platforms even after a week of her intimate engagement ceremony.

Due to the consistent buzz on the internet, the ‘Monkey Man’ actress broke into the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list this week. What is even more astonishing is that she surpassed the Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan and secured the second position on the list. ‘Munjya’ actress Sharvari Wagh continues to hold the top spot after winning the IMDb STARmeter award. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Janhvi Kapoor are placed at the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala will be next seen in Vandana Kataria's 'Sitara’ while her fiance Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with the 'Thandel' shooting. He has been paired opposite Sai Pallavi in the film which is being directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

