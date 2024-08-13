LoP Rahul not scared of ED or CBI, says K’taka Dy CM

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, stated on Tuesday that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi was not scared of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Karnataka Congress President Shivakumar said this while answering a question on LoP Rahul Gandhi taking to X with regard to the central agencies.

He stated that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has faced everything in life and he would not be scared of the ED or CBI.

When asked about BJP leader CP Yogeshwar stating that if he was denied a ticket by the party to contest from the Channapatna Assembly seat, he would stand as an Independent candidate, Shivakumar took a swipe stating “if he is threatened with a CBI, ED probe, Yogeshwar would keep quiet.”

He added, “We don’t know yet as the announcement has not been made in this regard.”

However, the Dy CM did not reveal the purpose of his meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi, where he has been camping since Monday.

Commenting on Shivakumar’s New Delhi tour, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Tuesday, “We don’t know why he has been called to New Delhi by the high command. State party presidents are called often to discuss issues concerning party organisation, other matters and policies. We don’t know the agenda of the meeting as it has not been announced. What they discuss, would be known later.”

Shivakumar’s New Delhi visit has assumed importance in the backdrop of the possibility of Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot giving consent to prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

The special court for MPs and MLAs will give its order on Tuesday and the Governor is also likely to take a call following the decision of the court.

