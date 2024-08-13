Is This Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release Date!?

The sensational hit Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hassan, was released on June 27. Even after its two-month run, the movie is still running successfully in the theatres. Even with the theatrical run, fans were waiting for its OTT release update.

The latest buzz is that the movie is expected to be released on Amazon Prime on August 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam by the movie makers. The Hindi version is expected to be streamed on Netflix on the same day. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie has successfully run in the theatre, attracting a significant audience across the country.

