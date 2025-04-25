Extra Decent OTT Release on April 26: Where to Watch Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Latest Film

Malayalam dark comedy film ED Extra Decent, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Shyam Mohan, is finally making its OTT debut after a four-month theatrical run. The movie will be available for streaming on Saina Play starting April 26, 2025.

The makers confirmed the digital release through an Instagram post, stating, “Extra Decent (ED) Streaming From April 26th On Sainaplay OTT Stay tuned.” Fans who missed its theatrical release now have a chance to watch it online.

Released in cinemas on December 20, 2024, ED Extra Decent received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. The film managed to earn a net collection of ₹2.08 crore in its 12-day box office run. Despite a modest theatrical performance, the film has generated curiosity with its unique plot and cast.

The story is set in a traditional Malayali household filled with secrets. It follows an amnesiac boy who begins to uncover his dark past, leading to a narrative centered on revenge and redemption.

Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Binu Das, with Grace Antony as Nishima Das and Shyam Mohan as Sanju. The supporting cast includes Sudheer Karamana, Vinaya Prasad, Rafi, and Vineeth Thattil David.

The film was written by Ashif Kakkodi and directed by Aamir Pallikkal. Music was composed by Ankit Menon, and cinematography was handled by Sharon Sreenivas.