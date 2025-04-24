Pahalgam Terror Strike: Prabhas Heroine Imanvi from Fauzi To Be Removed?

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, carried out by terrorists, fresh calls for a boycott of Pakistani artists have emerged across India. The sentiment has now spilled over into the entertainment industry, targeting both Bollywood and Tollywood projects involving individuals linked to Pakistan.

Actress Vaani Kapoor, who stars opposite Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, is facing severe online trolling for promoting the film actively in Dubai and on social media. Now, Telugu superstar Prabhas is under fire for his upcoming film Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, which features debutante actress Iman Esmail, now known as Imanvi.

Imanvi is reportedly of Pakistani origin, with unconfirmed reports suggesting she hails from Karachi and is the daughter of a Pakistani army officer. Her mother is said to be Indian. According to sources, her name was changed from Iman Esmail to Imanvi before her entry into Tollywood, allegedly to help her "blend in" better. The film Fauji was officially announced in August last year, with Imanvi attending the launch puja alongside Prabhas and the film’s crew.

Social media has erupted with criticism since the news resurfaced, with several users calling for a boycott of the film. "There aren’t any actresses in Andhra/Telangana?" questioned one user, while another added, "I request all Telugu friends, regardless of ideology, to not allow Pakistani garbage in the Telugu industry."

While Bollywood has largely distanced itself from Pakistani artists following repeated controversies, similar decisions in regional industries are now facing renewed scrutiny. Supporters of Fauji, however, argue that no concrete evidence confirms Imanvi’s alleged Pakistani background.

Imanvi, who describes herself as an actor, dancer, and choreographer, has nearly 9 lakh followers on Instagram. The controversy surrounding her casting continues to stir debate online, reflecting the larger tension between cultural collaboration and national sentiment in Indian cinema.