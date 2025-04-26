Tahira Kashyap reminded of her Jallianwala Bagh visit after witnessing 'Kesari Chapter 2'

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana’s better half, Tahira Kashyap was reminded of her visit as a teenager to the Jallianwala Bagh after witnessing Akshay Kumar's "Kesari Chapter 2".

She revealed that she was engulfed by an eerie silence as she visited that significant historical place. Tahira wrote on her IG, "I was perhaps 12/13 years old when I first went to Jallianwala bagh. Grew up hearing about the horrid day from people in the family who had an up close and personal experience. At that time when I then visited Jallianwala bagh with all those tales and a bloody history I was shaken. There was an errie silence that engulfed my 12 year old self. And today when I saw the film I was shook and the eerie silence didn’t leave."

Lauding Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday for their remarkable performances, she added "For me perhaps it’s a generational trauma but how beautifully and poetically was it captured. What mind-blowing performances! So proud that we get to witness this kind of cinema. @akshaykumar your performance left me asking for more and made many like me cry. @ananyapanday your Punjabi dialect was so bang on. You were always there in your character, never left for even a moment. It was a delight watching you. @actormaddy you were delightfully menacing!"

Giving the technical crew their due, Tahira went on to say, "The entire cast was on point. @karanstyagi you brought out the best in every department and created such a deep impact, that the film doesn't leave you even after you leave the cinema hall. @debojeet_ray what brilliant cinematography. Loved every frame. @bindraamritpal scintillating story written and sensitively retold. It looked like every department, the set design, the dialogue writers, music design, costumes, and editing, came together with a mission of giving their soul to the film and with heaps full of talent. It’s a must watch. It was an enriching experience. Such was the impact that the crowd on week 2 didn’t get up till the end credits didn’t finish and it wasn't an industry screening...congratulations to the entire team!"

She concluded by congratulating Karan Johar on a cinematic masterpiece.

"So glad this movie was made and made so well! Congratulations @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @anandntiwari," Tahira signed off.

