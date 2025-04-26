Murshidabad violence: Family accepts compensation of LoP after declining from Bengal govt

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) Family members of the father and the son who were killed in communal violence in Murshidabad district accepted the compensation from the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday after they had earlier declined to take from the state government.

Adhikari visited their residence at Samserganj in Murshidabad and handed over two cheques, each of Rs 10 lakhs, to the family members.

Earlier this month, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation of Rs 10 lakhs as compensation to the family which they declined.

The family member alleged that the killings were possible due to the inaction on the part of the state police forces in acting promptly on the clarion calls from the Hindu families attacked during the communal violence.

“The fact that the family members accepted the compensation offered by me after declining that from the Chief Minister is proof of their lack of confidence towards the state government and the Chief Minister,” said Adhikari.

He added that the family members had earlier declined financial assistance from the “anti-Hindu” state government, which they felt did not align with their values.

“Today, it is evident that the Hindu community stands together in solidarity. In times of hardship, we, as Hindus, pledge to support one another with unwavering unity,” he claimed.

Adhikari also visited different troubled pockets in the district, and a temple that was vandalised in the communal riots.

While interacting with him, the villagers raised demands for the setting up of permanent Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) camps in those pockets.

He assured people of all cooperation in the future as well. “I promise you that our day will also come,” he said.

Earlier this month, Murshidabad district witnessed communal violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The situation normalised as CAPF was deployed following an order from a special division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

