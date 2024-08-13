Vishnu Manchu calls astrologer Venu Swamy

The internet is on fire after a controversial astrologer made predictions on Naga Chaitanya and SObhita after their engagement announcement. He stated that the couple would not last long and would separate in 2027, similar to his prediction of Chai-Samantha's marriage. Though the prediction came true in Chai-Samantha's case, fans were furious at his bold predictions.

He stated that he made this prediction as an extension of the previous prediction. MAA President Manchu Vishnu considered this situation and called Venu Swamy. He asked the astrologer not to make any comments on celebrities' personal life with his bold predictions. Reacting favourably to his request, he stated that this would be his last celebrity prediction.

Sticking to his commitment, he also announced that he would cease sharing celebrity horoscopes. Venu Swamy mentioned in a video that Manchu Vishnu had reached out and clarified the situation. Meanwhile, social media users continue to criticize him for his predictions about Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya.

