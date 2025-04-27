56 Awami League, affiliate leaders arrested in Dhaka for carrying out flash processions

Dhaka, April 27 (IANS) In a series of operations conducted over the past week, 56 leaders and activists of Bangladesh's banned Chhatra League and other associate bodies of the Awami League were arrested across Dhaka, according to local media reports.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) stated on Saturday that, based on secret information, several teams carried out drives between April 19 and April 25, resulting in the arrests, as reported by United News of Bangladesh.

As part of a continued political crackdown under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, the detainees face allegations of "attempting to destabilise law and order" and "creating panic" among the public through sudden protest processions.

Among those arrested are Shamim Ahmed Shahid, Joint General Secretary of the Ward-57 Jubo League unit (Kamrangirchar police station); Md. Zia Mia, President of the Ward-33 Jubo League unit (Bongshal police station); Md. Abdur Rob Patwari, Vice President of the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Thana Awami League unit; along with several former Chhatra League leaders and senior members from Awami League affiliates such as Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishok League, and Sramik League.

Authorities reported that one of the detainees, Md. Abed Ali Sheikh is accused in a case concerning the arson attack on a military vehicle in Gopalganj.

Another, Mohammad Zakir Hossain Sagar, is implicated in a case related to the 2015 attack on former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's motorcade.

Several other arrestees, including the leader Imon, are reportedly facing multiple cases registered at different police stations across Dhaka city.

The arrests follow a flash procession staged earlier this month by the Awami League in Khulna city, reportedly defying interim government directives that sought to prevent such demonstrations.

According to reports, the rally organised under the banner of 'Bangladesh Awami League Khulna District Unit' was the first such event in the area since the fall of the Awami League government last August.

Videos from the protest, as detailed by the country's leading daily Prothom Alo, showed participants carrying a banner featuring portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina.

Protesters were seen chanting slogans like, "Sheikh Hasina, we are not afraid, we have not left the streets", "Sheikh Hasina's government is needed again and again", and "Sheikh Hasina will return like a hero."

Following the Khulna rally, the Awami League reportedly attempted to organise similar flash processions across various parts of Dhaka.

The Detective Branch (DB) confirmed that all those arrested are undergoing "due legal procedures" and emphasised that operations to "prevent flash processions" and curb activities of "banned" organisations will persist.

