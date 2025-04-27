Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals what drew him to play a fearless customs officer in ‘Costao’

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to step into the shoes of a fearless customs officer in the upcoming film “Costao.”

Sharing what drew him to the character, the actor said it was the officer’s courage and complexity that made the part irresistible. When asked about the driving force behind choosing to do this film, Nawazuddin told IANS, “There can't be just one reason. There were many factors, actually. But if I had to highlight a few, the two people sitting beside me—Sejal and Vinod—were major reasons. It was the writing. And of course, it was about Costao —his personality, his life story. His bravery, honesty, discipline, and courage really moved me.”

Speaking about his preparation, Nawazuddin revealed how long it took him to fully immerse himself in the character. “It does bring out something different in you. The costume and makeup definitely help you feel the part, but that’s just the beginning. The real work starts after that. You have to research, understand the character's thought process, and sit with your director and writers to align on the character’s complexities. It’s a collaborative journey,” he explained.

The 'Afwaah' actor further talked about his approach to choosing roles, saying, “I try to do different roles in every film. A few actors experiment, but most stick to the same thing. Thankfully, I’ve been lucky to work with directors and producers who’ve allowed me to explore different characters. Whether it’s a gangster, a cop, or someone like Manto — I’ve been given that creative space.”

On a related note, directed by debutant Sejal Shah, “Costao” also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui, the film is written by Bhavesh Mandalia and Meghna Srivastava.

“Costao,” set in the turbulent 1990s Goa, will premiere on May 1 on ZEE5.

