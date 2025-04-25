BAFTA nominated actor Adarsh Gourav Set for Tollywood Debut

BAFTA nominated actor Adarsh Gourav makes his Telugu debut with a gripping psychological thriller.

It’s a long awaited homecoming for internationally acclaimed actor Adarsh Gourav as he sets foot into Telugu cinema with an exciting new project. Known for his powerful performances in films like Superboys of Malegaon and The Sky is Pink. Adarsh whose mother tongue is Telugu is all set to engage audiences in his native language for the first time.

This psychological thriller currently untitled promises to showcase Adarsh in a never before seen avatar.

The film is helmed by debut director Baba Sashank. A well known name in the world of architecture now making a creative leap into cinema. With a unique visual sense and story first approach, Sashank is all set to bring a new voice to Telugu storytelling.

Backing this bold and creative venture are young and passionate producers Jahnavi Dasari and Krishnakanth Paruchuri under their banner Twisted Tales Pictures. A fresh production house that aims to nurture new age filmmakers and experimental narratives.

Shoot currently in progress. A release date will be announced soon.