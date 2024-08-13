Venu Swamy on Chay - Sobhita: This Is My Last Celebrity Prediction

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala became the new Tollywood soon-to-be couple after their engagement on August 8. It is known that controversial astrologer Venu Swamy made a few bold predictions about their married life, saying they will separate in 2027. The video of his prediction went viral, which received a significant backlash.

Venu Swamy's predictions often need to be more accurate, as his predictions on BRS and YSRCP's wins in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. In the past, he made a bold statement about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, which became true. He clarified that he made a mistake by mixing up Sobhita's zodiac sign.

Fans were furious at his baseless predictions. Venu Swamy made a video saying this would be his final celebrity prediction. He stated that he would not make any more celebrity predictions. The astrologer says that he predicted Chai and Sobhita's married life as an extended prediction of Chai-Samantha's separation, which came true in 2021.

Video: