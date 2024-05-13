Late Actress Sridevi Honoured: Sridevi Kapoor Chowk in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has renamed a junction in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex area as 'Sridevi Kapoor Chowk' to honour the late legendary actress Sridevi. The intersection is located near Green Acres, the residential tower where Sridevi lived with her family.

Considered India's first female superstar, Sridevi had an illustrious career spanning over 50 years and more than 200 films. She passed away in 2018 due to an accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. Her sudden demise left a void in the entertainment industry.

The renaming of the junction is a gesture by the BMC and residents to pay tribute to Sridevi's unmatched contribution to Indian cinema. She carved a special place in the hearts of millions of fans across the country.

Born and raised in Chennai, Sridevi later moved to Mumbai to pursue her successful Bollywood career. She was married to producer Boney Kapoor, with whom she had two children, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor is currently following her mom's footsteps as she has carved a name for herself as one of the top Indian actresses.

The decision to rename the junction after the iconic actress is seen as a fitting memorial to her life and work. It ensures that her legacy remains etched in the city she called home for many years.