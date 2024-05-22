Suhana Khan Birthday: Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli, Shanaya Wish Her

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated her birthday today surrounded by love and warm wishes from her close friends. Suhana shares a special bond with fellow B-town buddies Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, and others, often seen together at various events.

As the clock struck midnight, Ananya Panday, known for her roles in popular films, took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday post for her "best girl" Suhana. The post included a picture of the two friends cheering for Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, capturing a moment of happiness doing what they love most.

Following suit, Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, shared a cute photo of Suhana in a black polka dot dress along with a simple yet heartfelt birthday message and a red heart emoji.

Just hours before her birthday, Suhana enjoyed a thrilling IPL match with her friends Ananya, Shanaya Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Shah Rukh Khan's team, Kolkata Knight Riders, secured their spot in the IPL 2024 finale by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the professional front, Suhana Khan has embarked on her acting journey with Zoya Akhtar's teen drama-musical "The Archies," released on OTT platforms. Her impressive debut cast includes Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and others. She is set to make her big-screen debut alongside her father in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film "King," produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.