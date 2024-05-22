SC cancels bail of eight suspected members of banned PFI

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned a decision of the Madras High Court granting bail to eight suspected members of banned PFI accused of conspiring and collecting funds for committing terrorist acts across India.

Pronouncing the verdict on a special leave petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a vacation bench presided over by Justice Bela M, Trivedi said that the impugned order granting bail cannot be sustained having regard to the severity of the offences and prima facie material collected by the anti-terror agency during the investigation.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, said that orders granting liberty if found perverse, may be interfered with.

In an order passed in October last year, the Madras High Court directed the release of the eight accused -- namely Barakathullah, Idris@M.A. Ahamed Idris, Mohamed Abuthahir, Khalid Mohammed, Syed Ishaq, Khaja Mohaideen, Yasar Arafath and Fayaz Ahmed -- on bail.

A bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and S. Mohan of the high court had said that the documents collected so far and relied upon to frame charges do not justify a finding that the accusations against the appellants are prima facie true.

Popular Front of India (PFI) -- described as an extremist Islamic organisation spreading its extremist ideologies -- was banned by the Centre in September 2022 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

