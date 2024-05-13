Motherhood Most Beautiful Experience in Woman's Life: Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran imparts insights into motherhood based on her experiences. Shriya considers motherhood to be one of the most beautiful experiences in a woman’s life. She can’t believe that her daughter has already aged 3 years and shares that it's a blessing for her to be chosen by her little one, Radha, as her mother. Shriya exclaims that each day with her 3-year-old is magical and miraculous.

The actress emphasizes the importance of maintaining a work-life balance. She says that motherhood empowers her to navigate her career while renewing her focus with dedication, whether she is walking the runway or delivering her best performances on screen. "But it is vital for every mother to receive aid, respect for the work and effort they put in, and last but not least, loads of support, especially from family," shares Shriya. She agrees that being a mom is indeed a huge responsibility and claims that “it truly takes a village to raise a child.” She praises her family, saying she is fortunate to have them. Shriya makes a special mention of Radha’s grandmother, who constantly helps her when she has a hectic schedule. She considers the support she receives invaluable, and all of them have played a big role in nurturing Radha into the individual she is becoming.

The 'Drishyam' actress believes that every mother deserves such help and support. While juggling their work and the role of motherhood, achieving work-life balance needs to include personal time with 100% privacy. Shriya makes it a point to have her ‘me time’. She shares that she balances her busy schedule with self-care by indulging in reading or dancing, and she is often joined by her daughter. Shriya also shares that she enjoys dressing up more now that her style has evolved after entering motherhood. In addition to her physical activities, she also indulges in quality screen time. Her bundle of joy, Radha, adds joy to whatever she does