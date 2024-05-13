PM Modi serves langar at historic Patna Sahib Gurudwara

Patna, May 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'seva' (service) and served 'langar' (community kitchen meal) at Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara here on Monday.

This followed Sunday's mega roadshow in the city.

Patna’s Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Patna Sahib, is the birthplace of the 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Govind Singh. This brings a large number of Sikh pilgrims from across the world to worship here every day.

The pilgrims and members of the Gurudwara greeted the Prime Minister.

PM Modi donned a saffron turban and reached there amid tight security. He also consumed prasad in the langar and served it to the pilgrims in attendance.

The Prime Minister will address three rallies in Bihar later in the day in Hajipur, Saran and Muzaffarpur.

