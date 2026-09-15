Indian F-1 Students Get Relief as US Judge Blocks Trump Visa Rule

Indian students studying in the United States have received major relief after a federal judge blocked a new Trump administration rule that sought to change the visa stay rules for international students.

The US Department of Homeland Security had introduced a rule to replace the existing “duration of status” system with fixed periods of stay for international students. Under the proposed changes, F-1 and J-1 visa holders could have faced a maximum four-year stay, depending on their academic programme.

The new rules were scheduled to take effect from September 15, 2026. Students who needed more time to complete their studies would have had to apply for an extension or take other steps to remain in the country.

However, a federal judge in Boston has now blocked the rule from taking effect. The court found that the government had not followed the required legal process while introducing the major change. The ruling also raised concerns about the possible impact on universities and international students.

The decision is expected to provide temporary relief to thousands of international students, including a large number of Indians pursuing higher education in the US.

Under the earlier system, F-1 students generally remained in the US for the duration of their authorised academic programme, subject to maintaining their immigration status. The blocked rule would have moved the system towards fixed periods of admission.

The court's decision means the proposed restrictions will not take effect as planned while the legal battle continues. Indian students and other international students can now continue to follow the existing rules unless further court orders or government action change the situation.