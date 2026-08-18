Ravi Teja Irumudi Censor Report: U/A Certificate

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is gearing up for its theatrical release on August 21. The film has completed its censor process and has received a U/A certificate. Its runtime has been fixed at 2 hours and 25 minutes, giving the makers enough time to present the emotional and suspense elements without making the film feel too long.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi appears to combine family emotions, rural drama and thriller elements. The story is said to focus strongly on the relationship between a father and his daughter while gradually bringing suspense into the narrative.

Irumudi Gets U/A Certificate

The film has successfully completed its censor formalities ahead of its release. With a U/A certificate, Irumudi is now ready to reach theatres on August 21.

The 2-hour-25-minute runtime is another important update. Since the movie reportedly moves across different genres, a controlled runtime could help the story maintain its pace.

Ravi Teja in an Emotional Role

Ravi Teja is reportedly appearing in a different kind of role compared with some of his recent films. Instead of relying completely on his usual energetic style, the actor is said to have a more emotional and restrained character.

His bond with his on-screen daughter, played by Baby Nakshatra, is expected to be one of the key parts of the movie. The character is also believed to have different shades that allow Ravi Teja to explore a more intense side of his performance.

Father-Daughter Story at the Centre

The emotional connection between the father and daughter reportedly forms the heart of Irumudi.

The story begins with a family-oriented setup before moving into more suspenseful situations. As the narrative progresses, the characters are expected to face circumstances that change the mood of the film.

This combination of family emotions and thriller elements is one of the main points generating curiosity around the movie.

Ayyappa Deeksha Has an Important Role

The Ayyappa Deeksha backdrop is not reportedly being used simply for visual appeal. The devotional element has been connected to the main character and plays a role in the story.

The makers appear to have attempted to blend the religious backdrop with the emotional and suspense portions of the screenplay. This gives the film a distinctive setting compared with a regular family thriller.

Rural Setting Adds to the Story

The movie is set against a rural backdrop, which is expected to play an important role in establishing its atmosphere.

Natural locations and village surroundings reportedly give the film a rooted look. The rural setting also works well with the emotional family story and the suspense elements that gradually enter the narrative.

Strong Supporting Cast

Irumudi also features several experienced actors in important roles.

Priya Bhavani Shankar

Sai Kumar

Ajay Ghosh

Swasika

Baby Nakshatra

The supporting characters are expected to contribute significantly to the story, with some of them reportedly having unexpected turns in the narrative.

GV Prakash Kumar Handles the Music

Music is another area to watch out for in Irumudi. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the songs and background score for the film.

The music is expected to change according to the different moods of the story. The song Mallepoola Pallaki is reportedly placed at an important point in the film and could become one of the notable musical moments.

Vishnu Sarma Behind the Camera

The cinematography has been handled by Vishnu Sarma.

The film's rural locations and natural surroundings are expected to be an important part of its visual presentation. The cinematography could help bring out both the emotional portions and the darker suspense moments in the story.

What to Expect From Irumudi

Irumudi appears to be aiming for a mix of family emotions, devotional elements and thriller moments.

The father-daughter relationship gives the film an emotional base, while the suspense portions are expected to add tension as the story moves forward. The Ayyappa Deeksha backdrop and rural setting could give the movie a distinct identity.

With the film releasing on August 21, the audience will soon know whether the combination of emotion and suspense works on the big screen.

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