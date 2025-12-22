YS Jagan’s Birthday: Wishes Pour In, Leader of the Masses Hailed

Andhra Pradesh state former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday, December 21, was marked by widespread celebrations, with leaders from across the political spectrum extending their greetings.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, AP CM Chandrababu, Telangana leaders and other prominent politicians wished on Jagan's birthday.

Across Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP cadres organised cake-cutting events and other celebrations to mark the day. Similar programmes were reported from various parts of the country and even abroad, reflecting the party’s support base beyond the State.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to social media platform X to greet Jagan, wishing him a long and healthy life. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh and YS Sharmila Reddy also shared their greetings online, expressing similar sentiments.

Responding to the wishes, Jagan thanked party members and supporters through a post on X, saying he was deeply moved by the affection and enthusiasm shown by the YSRCP family in celebrating his birthday.