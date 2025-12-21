Raghurama Krishnam Raju 420, Arrest Likely: IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishnam Raju is in the news for wrong reasons yet again. Raghurama Krishnam Raju is facing severe allegations as he was involved in cheating and a large-scale bank fraud amounting to ₹945 crore from three major banks.

Senior IAS officer PV Sunil Kumar made strong comments against Raghurama Krishnam Raju. Sunil Kumar alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Raghurama Krishnam Raju under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating), along with criminal conspiracy charges under Section 120B. He further alleged that members of the Deputy Speaker’s family have also been named in the case.

Questioning the impact on the state’s reputation, the senior IPS officer asked how it would reflect on the state if a person holding the “honourable position” of Deputy Speaker were to be sent to jail. Sunil Kumar made these sensational remarks through social media.

Along with a selfie video, he posted copies of the CBI FIR on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Summarising his claims, Sunil Kumar said that as a responsible senior officer of DGP rank, he would not make allegations without evidence. He asserted that he possesses complete documentary proof and has uploaded the 20-page FIR related to the CBI case on social media platforms for public scrutiny.

He expressed confidence that the case would be conclusively proved in court and that all those involved would receive rigorous imprisonment. He alleged that the money involved belonged to the public and was siphoned off from SBI, Axis Bank and Punjab National Bank.

According to Sunil Kumar, after the CBI registered the case, Raghurama Krishnam Raju approached the Supreme Court and obtained a stay, which prevented his arrest for a long time. He claimed that the Supreme Court has recently vacated the stay and that the Deputy Speaker’s arrest is now imminent. He also alleged that several other cases are pending against Raghurama Krishnam Raju at different stages, and said he has documents related to those cases as well.

Sunil Kumar stated that he would closely monitor the progress of all these cases and, if necessary, would even seek to implead himself in them. He warned that if cases are not registered where required, he would file writ petitions to ensure legal action.

Raising broader concerns, Sunil Kumar questioned how the state could attract investments or achieve development if a “major economic offender” continued to hold a key constitutional position such as Deputy Speaker. He therefore demanded the immediate removal of Raghurama Krishnam Raju from the post of Deputy Speaker.