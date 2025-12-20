Pawan Kalyan Surrendered To Chandrababu & Lokesh, Janasena Acting Under TDP’s Shadow: YSRCP

YSRCP leader and Vemuru constituency party in-charge Varkooti Ashok Babu launched a sharp attack on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of weakening his own party by aligning himself unquestioningly with the Telugu Desam Party.

Ashok Babu alleged that Pawan Kalyan has reduced his party cadre to mere followers of the TDP and is resorting to diversionary politics by making provocative and undemocratic statements. He claimed that even sections of Pawan Kalyan’s own social base are unhappy with his conduct and increasingly uncomfortable with what he described as submission to TDP leadership.

The YSRCP leader said Pawan Kalyan’s recent remarks stem from political frustration, pointing out that even TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has publicly acknowledged the decline in Pawan Kalyan’s political standing. According to Ashok Babu, this has led to desperate attempts to divert public attention through irresponsible comments.

He questioned Pawan Kalyan’s silence on what he termed the failure of the coalition government to implement promises made to the people. Ashok Babu also asked why the Jana Sena leader has not spoken out against the privatisation of government medical colleges and the alleged irregularities involved, despite former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding a probe.

Further, Ashok Babu criticised Pawan Kalyan for not raising his voice against proposed moves to privatise government schools, while instead, he said, indulging in threats, abusive language, and gestures that undermine democratic values.

Condemning what he called the misuse of police machinery under the current coalition government, Ashok Babu alleged that social media users and young people are being arrested and jailed, and that individuals have been detained merely for displaying posters. He asserted that such incidents did not occur during Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, calling the present situation a reflection of authoritarian governance.

Ashok Babu concluded by warning that the growing dissatisfaction within Pawan Kalyan’s own support base should serve as a wake-up call, urging him to act responsibly and uphold democratic principles in public life.