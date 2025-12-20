Tollywood Box Office: Roshan Kanakala’s Mowgli

The Telugu love-and-action entertainer Mowgli, starring Roshan Kanakala in the lead role, is claimed to be profitable within its first week of release. Made on a sensible budget, the film crossed the break-even mark quickly and has now moved into the profit zone as it enters its second week in theatres.

According to trade sources, Mowgli has earned decent amount through a combination of theatrical and non-theatrical revenues, delivering healthy profits to its producers. The film’s performance has once again shown that content-driven, small-budget films can achieve both critical appreciation and commercial success.

Roshan Kanakala has received praise for his performance, especially for handling action sequences and emotional scenes with confidence. The film marks his first major success as a lead actor, strengthening his position among the younger generation of actors.

Actor Bandi Saroj Kumar also earned appreciation for his role as the antagonist, with audiences and critics responding positively to his performance.

Director Sandeep Raj completed the film within the planned budget, delivering strong production quality despite financial constraints. The movie was reportedly made at a cost of around ₹8 crore and has exceeded that figure in overall returns.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, Mowgli has come as a morale booster for the Telugu film industry at a time when small and mid-budget films are struggling to draw audiences to theatres. The film’s success is being seen as an encouraging sign for content-oriented cinema.