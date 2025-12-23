Christmas Holiday Announced: Three-Day Break for Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Schools across the Telugu states will observe a three-day break starting tomorrow, following the announcement of General and Optional Holidays by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments for the Christmas season.

Telangana Holiday Schedule:

December 24: Christmas Eve – Optional Holiday

December 25: Christmas – General Holiday

December 26: Boxing Day – General Holiday

Andhra Pradesh Holiday Schedule:

December 24: Christmas Eve – Optional Holiday

December 25: Christmas – General Holiday

December 26: Boxing Day – Optional Holiday

All schools and government offices will remain closed on General Holidays. However, only select schools are expected to observe holidays on Optional Holiday dates, depending on individual institutional decisions.

The announcement offers students and staff a festive break during the Christmas period across both states.