Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Christmas School Holidays 2025: Full Details

With Christmas approaching, students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may be in for a stretch of holidays, bringing cheer to families and schoolchildren alike. Due to a mix of government-declared holidays, special breaks in missionary and minority schools, and the completion of FA-3 examinations, some schools are expected to get continuous holidays ranging from three to six days.

As in previous years, parents and students are keen to know how long schools will remain closed during the Christmas period. This year, the chances of longer holidays appear higher, especially for students studying in Christian missionary and minority institutions.

Telangana: Christmas Holiday Schedule

The Telangana government has already announced holidays around Christmas:

December 25 has been declared a general holiday for Christmas.

December 24 (Christmas Eve) has been marked as an optional holiday.

December 26, observed as Boxing Day, is also a holiday.

With these dates falling consecutively, government and private schools are likely to remain closed for three continuous days.

Missionary and Minority Schools in Telangana

The holiday period may be longer for Christian missionary and minority schools. In many such institutions, holidays usually begin on December 23 or December 24 and may continue until December 27. Since December 28 is a Sunday, schools will remain closed on that day as well. As a result, these schools are expected to reopen on December 29, giving students five to six consecutive holidays.

FA-3 Exams and Academic Schedule

FA-3 examinations in schools are scheduled to conclude by December 23. Once the exams end, students are likely to proceed directly into the Christmas holidays. The next academic assessment, FA-4 final examinations, is expected to be held in February 2026.

Andhra Pradesh: Holiday Clarity Awaited

In Andhra Pradesh, an official announcement regarding extended Christmas holidays is still awaited. As of now:

December 25 will be observed as an official holiday for government schools.

Private, non-minority schools may determine their own holiday schedules independently.

Minority schools are expected to announce longer holiday periods, similar to previous years.

What Parents Should Know

Since holiday durations may vary depending on school management and government orders, parents are advised to stay updated through official school notices. Overall, the Christmas season is expected to bring a welcome break for students, with several schools offering extended holidays during the festive period.

Also read: December 23 Bank Holiday in Nagaland – All You Need to Know