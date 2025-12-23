January 2026 Holidays Complete list; Check here!

The beginning of 2026 comes with welcome news for employees, students, and families, as January offers a well-timed extended break. Thanks to a favourable combination of weekends and public holidays, many people will be able to enjoy a long stretch of time off without needing to apply for several leave days.

The standout feature of the month is a four-day long weekend from January 23 to January 26, 2026, centred around Republic Day. This extended break is expected to be especially beneficial for government staff, private sector employees, students, and those planning short trips or family get-togethers.

Key Holidays in January 2026

January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day, observed as a holiday by many offices and institutions

January 23 (Friday): Optional or restricted holiday in several organisations

January 24 (Saturday): Regular weekly holiday

January 25 (Sunday): Weekly off

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day, a national holiday

On Republic Day, government offices, banks, schools, and colleges will remain closed across the country. In many workplaces, January 23 may also be granted as a holiday or optional leave, allowing for a continuous four-day break. Educational institutions may adjust schedules or declare holidays depending on their academic calendars.

Perfect Time for Travel and Relaxation

This extended weekend offers an ideal chance for short vacations, visiting hometowns, spending quality time with family, or simply taking a break to recharge. Tourism destinations and travel operators often see a rise in bookings during such long weekends, as people look to make the most of the extra time off.

Overall, the January 2026 long weekend sets a positive tone for the year ahead, giving people a refreshing pause before they fully return to their work and academic routines.

Also read: December 23 Bank Holiday in Nagaland – All You Need to Know