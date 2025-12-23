Christmas Holiday Cancelled in UP Schools, December 25 Dedicated to Vajpayee Centenary

Schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain open on December 25, 2025, as the state government has cancelled the traditional Christmas holiday this year, the Education Department announced. Instead of closing schools, the day will be used to commemorate the birth anniversary and centenary year conclusion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Student attendance will be mandatory, and schools have been directed to organise special remembrance programmes including speeches and cultural activities for the occasion.

Until last year, December 25 was usually a holiday for Christmas in the state. The central government has also designated the date as Good Governance Day in honour of Vajpayee, prompting the UP administration to prioritise centenary celebrations in schools.

While Uttar Pradesh will not observe a Christmas holiday, several other states including Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh continue to plan one or more days off for Christmas for students, reflecting varying regional approaches to festive school closures.