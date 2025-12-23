Shivaji Shocking Comments on Heroines Dress Hits Controversy - Chinmayi Sripada Responds Strongly

Actor Shivaji has landed in controversy after making offensive remarks about women and heroines at the Dandoraa pre-release event, ahead of the film's release on December 25 for Christmas.

During his speech, Shivaji made inappropriate comments about women’s clothing. He said that a woman’s beauty lies only in wearing a saree and made derogatory remarks about modern outfits. Using objectionable language, he allegedly referred to such clothes as having “nothing but display” and made insulting comments about women who choose to wear western attire.

He further crossed the line by using abusive terms and questioning why women wear such clothes instead of “decent” ones. His choice of words, including the use of highly offensive expressions, has drawn widespread criticism.

Following the event, social media platforms witnessed strong backlash from netizens. Many users slammed the actor for his regressive mindset, disrespectful language, and for making misogynistic remarks on a public platform. Several people demanded an apology, stating that such comments are unacceptable, especially at a film-related event.

The controversy continues to escalate as clips from the event go viral, with netizens calling for accountability and greater responsibility from public figures.

Chinmayi Sripada has responded strongly and gave a befitting rebuttal to Shivaji.