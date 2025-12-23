US Stock Market Holiday On Dec 24, Christmas Eve - Check Nasdaq, NYSE Calendar

With the holiday season underway, investors are closely watching trading schedules to avoid surprises. Recent announcements from the White House declaring December 24 and December 26 as federal holidays have raised questions about whether US stock exchanges will suspend trading around Christmas.

Here’s a clear breakdown of how US stock market holidays affect trading this week and beyond.

Will US Stock Markets Be Closed on Christmas Eve?

Even though President Donald Trump has issued an executive order making Christmas Eve (December 24) a federal holiday, US stock markets will remain open on that day. Major exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, have confirmed there will be no full-day shutdown on December 24.

However, while trading will continue, it will not follow the usual schedule.

Early Closure on December 24

According to the official holiday calendars of NYSE and Nasdaq, both exchanges will observe an early closing on Christmas Eve. On December 24, trading will end at 1:00 pm Eastern Time, instead of the regular 4:00 pm close. Normal trading hours typically run from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm ET.

In addition, the US bond market will also shut early, closing at 2:00 pm ET, as outlined by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Federal Offices to Remain Closed

The executive order issued by the White House applies specifically to federal government operations. Under this order, government offices will be closed on December 24 and December 26, creating an extended five-day holiday break for federal employees when combined with Christmas Day.

Next Full US Stock Market Holiday

The next complete stock market closure will take place on December 25 (Christmas Day). On this day, all major US stock exchanges will be shut, and trading activity will pause nationwide. Normal trading hours will resume on December 26.

US Stock Market Holidays in 2026

According to the official NYSE holiday calendar, the US stock market will observe the following holidays in 2026:

New Year’s Day – Thursday, January 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 18

Washington’s Birthday – Monday, February 15

Good Friday – Friday, March 26

Memorial Day – Monday, May 31

Juneteenth National Independence Day (Observed) – Friday, June 18

Independence Day (Observed) – Monday, July 5

Labor Day – Monday, September 6

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 25

Christmas Day – Friday, December 25

Investor Advisory

With early closures and holiday shutdowns scheduled around Christmas, investors are advised to plan trades carefully and stay updated on exchange timings. Monitoring holiday calendars in advance can help ensure smooth participation in the markets during festive periods.

Also read: December 23 Bank Holiday in Nagaland – All You Need to Know