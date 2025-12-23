Gold and Silver Prices Today, December 23: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More!

Gold and silver prices in India on December 23, 2025, continue to be guided by global market trends, domestic demand, and movements in currency exchange rates. Precious metals remain deeply rooted in Indian culture, especially during the wedding and festive seasons, while also serving as key investment options.

Gold Prices Today - December 23:

Gold prices have inched up slightly, supported by steady global demand and ongoing inflationary concerns. As of today, 24-carat gold (999 purity) is priced at ₹13,452 per gram, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, is selling at ₹12,331 per gram.

Gold prices in India fluctuate based on international gold rates, the strength of the US dollar, import duties, and local jewellery demand. Seasonal buying often leads to short-term price variations across cities.

City-wise Gold Prices (per gram):

Delhi:

24K – ₹13,467

22K – ₹12,346

Mumbai:

24K – ₹13,452

22K – ₹12,331

Kolkata:

24K – ₹13,452

22K – ₹12,331

Chennai:

24K – ₹13,529

22K – ₹12,401

Silver Prices Today - December 23:

Silver prices remain firm, driven largely by global market movements and industrial demand. In India, silver is currently trading at around ₹2,08,100 per kilogram. Sterling silver (Silver 925) is priced close to ₹2,00,000 per kilogram.

Silver continues to be a popular choice for both investment and jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are traditionally preferred.

City-wise Silver Prices (999 purity, per 10 grams):

Delhi: ₹2,081

Mumbai: ₹2,081

Kolkata: ₹2,081

Chennai: ₹2,221

With global economic cues, inflation expectations, and industrial consumption influencing prices, both gold and silver are expected to remain volatile in the near term. Buyers and investors are advised to track daily rates before making purchase decisions.