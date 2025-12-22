Stock Market Holiday on December 25 for Christmas 2025: NSE and BSE Closed

Investors and traders should note that Indian stock markets will remain closed on December 25, 2025, on account of Christmas. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will suspend all trading activities for the day, in line with the official holiday calendar.

Christmas is one of the recognised trading holidays across Indian financial markets. As a result, equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and commodity segments will not witness any trading on December 25. Settlement activities will also remain suspended for the day.

The Christmas stock market holiday comes at the tail end of the calendar year, a period when many investors typically review portfolios, assess annual performance, and prepare strategies for the upcoming year. With markets closed, participants often use the break to track global cues and corporate developments expected to influence trading once markets reopen.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays After December 25, 2025

Following the Christmas holiday, the Indian stock market will observe several other closures in early 2026 as per the exchange holiday schedule. Republic Day (January 26) is the next major nationwide market holiday. In the months that follow, trading holidays are expected for occasions such as Mahashivratri, Holi, Good Friday, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, among others.

Investors are advised to regularly check the official NSE and BSE holiday lists to stay updated on exact dates and plan trades, settlements, and fund transfers accordingly. Being aware of market holidays helps avoid last-minute confusion and ensures smoother investment planning.

As Christmas 2025 brings a brief pause to market activity, trading will resume on the next working day after December 25, subject to the exchange calendar.

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