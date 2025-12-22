Stock Market Holidays 2026: Full List of NSE and BSE Trading Holidays

Planning trades in advance becomes easier when investors know exactly when the markets will remain closed. The 2026 stock market holiday calendar outlines all officially declared non-trading days for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). These holidays include major national events and religious observances during which equity trading will be suspended.

Being aware of market holidays helps traders manage settlements, plan portfolio adjustments, and prepare for contract expiries without last-minute surprises.

NSE & BSE Trading Holidays in 2026

Below is the list of confirmed full trading holidays for the equity segment in 2026, applicable to both NSE and BSE.

January 26, Monday – Republic Day

March 3, Tuesday – Holi

March 26, Thursday – Shri Ram Navami

March 31, Tuesday – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3, Friday – Good Friday

April 14, Tuesday – Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1, Friday – Maharashtra Day

May 28, Thursday – Bakri Id

June 26, Friday – Muharram

September 14, Monday – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2, Friday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20, Tuesday – Dussehra

November 10, Tuesday – Diwali (Balipratipada)

November 24, Tuesday – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25, Friday – Christmas

On these dates, equity trading will remain completely closed across both exchanges.

Diwali Muhurat Trading in 2026

In addition to regular holidays, a special Muhurat Trading session will be conducted on Diwali Laxmi Pujan, which falls on Sunday, November 8, 2026. This symbolic trading session is traditionally considered auspicious by market participants. The exact trading hours will be announced closer to the date by the exchanges.

Why Stock Market Holidays Matter

Stock market holidays play a critical role in financial planning. They offer traders time to reassess strategies, manage risk, and prepare for upcoming market movements. With clear knowledge of non-trading days, investors can avoid settlement delays and align their trading plans more effectively.

The 2026 market holiday schedule reflects India’s cultural diversity while ensuring orderly market operations throughout the year. For traders and long-term investors alike, keeping track of these holidays can turn breaks in trading into valuable planning opportunities.

Also read: December 22 School Holiday: Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar Schools Affected by Harsh Winter