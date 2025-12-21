December 22 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors and traders planning their market activities for Monday, December 22 can proceed as usual, as the Indian stock market will remain open tomorrow. According to the official holiday calendar, there is no stock market holiday scheduled for the day.

No Stock Market Holiday on December 22

December 22 is a regular working Monday, and there are no festivals, national observances, or special occasions that warrant a market closure. As a result, both major exchanges — the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) — will operate normally.

Normal Trading Schedule

On December 22, trading will take place as per the standard schedule:

Equity Market: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Currency, Derivatives, and Commodity Segments: Open as per usual exchange timings

Pre-open sessions and post-market activities will also function according to regular norms.

What This Means for Investors

With markets open:

Investors can buy and sell equities as usual

Derivatives and intraday trading will continue normally

Settlement and clearing activities will proceed without delay

Online trading platforms, broker services, and market-related customer support will also remain fully functional.

Conclusion

In summary, December 22 is not a stock market holiday. The Indian stock markets will remain open, allowing investors to carry out their trading activities without interruption.

Market participants are advised to keep an eye on official exchange announcements for any unexpected changes, though none are expected for tomorrow.