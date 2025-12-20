Is Today a Bank Holiday, Dec 20? Check State-Wise Closures in December 2025

A large number of bank customers across the country remain unsure whether bank branches are open or closed today, Saturday, December 20, 2025. This confusion is especially common among working professionals, many of whom rely on Saturdays to complete in-branch banking tasks such as KYC updates, document submissions, locker access, and resolving account-related issues.

Are Banks Open on December 20, 2025?

Yes. Banks are open today, as December 20, 2025 falls on the third Saturday of the month.

Across India, bank branches follow a uniform schedule:

Closed on second and fourth Saturdays

Open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays

Therefore, customers can visit their nearest branches today for in-person services.

Digital Banking Services Remain Fully Available

Even on bank holidays, digital services continue to operate without interruption. Customers can use:

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

UPI

ATM services

Online banking processes such as checking balances, transferring funds, paying bills, and creating fixed deposits remain fully functional regardless of branch holidays.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in December 2025

While banks are open on December 20, several regional holidays are scheduled across the country for the remaining days of the month.

December 20, 2025 (Saturday)

Sikkim: Banks closed for Losoong and Namsoong festival.

December 22, 2025 (Monday)

Sikkim: Banks closed for Losoong and Namsoong festival.

December 24, 2025 (Wednesday)

Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya: Banks closed for Christmas Eve.

December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Nationwide: Banks closed for Christmas.

December 26, 2025 (Friday)

Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya: Banks closed for Christmas celebrations.

December 27, 2025 (Saturday)

Nagaland: Banks closed for Christmas (local observance).

December 30, 2025 (Tuesday)

Meghalaya: Banks closed to mark the Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah.

December 31, 2025 (Wednesday)