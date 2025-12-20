Gold and Silver Prices Today, December 20: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More!

Gold has long been regarded as one of the safest investment options, thanks to its ability to preserve wealth during periods of inflation and market uncertainty. For centuries, the precious metal has symbolised prosperity and stability, making it a preferred choice for investors looking to safeguard their savings. Along with gold, silver also plays a significant role in India’s jewellery market and investment landscape. Below are the latest gold and silver prices in India, updated for reference and informational purposes.

Gold Prices in India Today - December 20

Gold prices in India are influenced by a combination of global and domestic factors, including international bullion rates, fluctuations in the US dollar, and local demand, particularly during festive and wedding seasons. Due to these factors, gold rates vary across cities and carat categories.

Today, the price of 24-carat gold stands at ₹13,417 per gram, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, is priced at ₹12,299 per gram. 18-carat gold is currently available at ₹10,063 per gram. Gold prices have seen slight volatility over the past few days, with a marginal dip of ₹1 per gram compared to yesterday.

In major cities, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹13,505 per gram in Chennai, ₹13,432 in Delhi, and ₹13,417 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune. Cities such as Vadodara and Ahmedabad are recording slightly higher rates at ₹13,422 per gram. Correspondingly, 22-carat gold prices range between ₹12,299 and ₹12,379 per gram across these cities, while 18-carat gold varies from ₹10,063 to ₹10,329 per gram.

Silver Prices Today - December 20

Silver continues to attract buyers due to its affordability and strong industrial demand. At present, silver in India is priced at ₹208.90 per gram, translating to ₹2,08,900 per kilogram. Although less expensive than gold, silver prices are equally sensitive to global market movements and industrial consumption.

In cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad, silver is priced at ₹2,089 for 10 grams. Meanwhile, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala are witnessing slightly higher rates at ₹2,209 per 10 grams.

With bullion prices fluctuating daily based on global economic cues, investors and buyers are advised to monitor price trends closely before making purchase or investment decisions.