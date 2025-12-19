Stock market holiday Tomorrow, December 20, for this reason

As December 20 approaches, many investors and traders are wondering whether the Indian stock market will be open or closed on this date. The confusion usually arises when weekends and public holidays fall close together, especially during the year-end period.

Is the Stock Market Open on December 20?

December 20 falls on a Saturday, and as per the standard trading schedule, the Indian stock market remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays. This means that there will be no trading activity on December 20 on major exchanges such as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The closure applies to all market segments, including equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity trading.

Is December 20 a Special Stock Market Holiday?

December 20 is not a separate or special stock market holiday declared by the exchanges. The market closure is purely because it is a weekend. There are no festivals, national observances, or exchange-declared holidays scheduled on this date that would otherwise impact trading.

What About Other Financial Markets?

While stock markets are closed on Saturdays, some online financial services such as mutual fund transactions, portfolio tracking, and trading account maintenance may still be accessible. However, any transactions initiated on December 20 will be processed only on the next trading day, which will be Monday.

What Should Investors Do?

Avoid placing time-sensitive trades on December 20

Plan buying or selling activities in advance

Check the official NSE and BSE holiday calendars for upcoming market holidays

In summary, December 20 is a non-trading day for the stock market, as it falls on a Saturday. Investors can expect normal market operations to resume on the next working day. Staying aware of weekend closures and official market holidays can help in better financial planning and avoid last-minute confusion.

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