Christmas Holidays 2025: Hyderabad Schools Closure from Dec 24

Christmas vacation is set to bring relief for students in Hyderabad. The government has declared public holidays on December 25 and December 26 in observance of Christmas and Boxing Day. However, reports suggest that Christian minority schools may enjoy up to five consecutive holidays.

In previous years, many institutions granted a week to ten days of holidays during Christmas. This year, the duration appears to be shorter. An official announcement regarding any additional holidays is expected soon.

Official Christmas Holidays in Hyderabad

December 25 – Christmas

December 26 – Boxing Day

On December 27 (Saturday) holiday schedules differ depending on the school. Some institutions may function normally while others may declare a full holiday or a half day. Apart from the Saturday schedule, December 28 (Sunday) is a regular holiday across schools.

Christian missionary schools are likely to have an extended holiday period. Sources indicate these institutions may remain closed between December 24 and December 28 resulting in a five day vacation.

Schools across Hyderabad are likely to begin their Christmas break on December 24. Ahead of the holidays, FA III (Formative Assessment III) examinations are underway and are scheduled to conclude on December 23. Following the completion of exams, vacation is expected to commence the next day.

FA IV (Final Exams) are tentatively scheduled for February 2026.

According to the Telangana government calendar, Christmas celebrations formally begin on December 24. Based on this schedule, schools are expected to announce holiday from that date. Details regarding extra holidays beyond the two official dates are expected to be clarified in an upcoming notification.