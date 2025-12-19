Hyderabad Traffic Advisory on December 20

Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Christmas Feast celebrations 2025, scheduled to be held at LB Stadium on December 20 in the presence of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

According to the Traffic Police, traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced on a need basis between 5 pm and 10 pm to ensure smooth movement and public safety during the programme.

Traffic Diversions Announced

The following diversions will be implemented if required:

Vehicles coming from A.R. Petrol Pump Junction towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Nampally Railway Station.

Traffic moving from Basheerbagh towards A.R. Petrol Pump will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBI, Abids, and Nampally Station Road.

Vehicles from Sujatha School Lane towards Khan Lateef Khan (KLK) Building will be diverted at Sujatha School Junction towards Nampally.

Junctions to Avoid

Motorists are advised to avoid the following junctions between 5 pm and 10 pm on December 20:

Lakdi Ka Pool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, A.R. Petrol Pump, KLK Building, and Liberty.

RTC Bus Diversions

RTC buses operating from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue may also be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump towards Nampally Railway Station, depending on traffic conditions.

Advisory to Citizens

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have requested citizens to plan their travel in advance, use alternative routes, and avoid the affected areas during the specified hours. Commuters are urged to cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

For assistance or in case of inconvenience, commuters can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626.

The advisory was issued by D. Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, and media outlets have been requested to give wide publicity in the interest of public safety.