Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Grand Finale Voting Twist: Thanuja Pushed to Third Place

With the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale just days away, the competition has entered a decisive phase, and voting trends are becoming increasingly crucial.

Initially, Thanuja appeared to be leading the race comfortably. However, recent updates indicate a major shift in the rankings. Based on the latest voting patterns, Kalyan Padala and Emmanuel have gained significant momentum, overtaking Thanuja and moving into the top two positions, pushing her down to third place.

Both Kalyan Padala and Emmanuel have seen a sharp surge in viewer support over the past few days, making the contest far more intense and unpredictable.

As the finale draws closer, fan-driven campaigns have picked up pace across social media platforms, with supporters rallying hard for their favourites. With vote margins narrowing and rankings changing frequently, the race to the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 trophy remains wide open.