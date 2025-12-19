Dhurandhar OTT Deal: Netflix Bags Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller for Record ₹285 Crore

In a significant development for India’s entertainment industry, the upcoming Hindi spy-action thriller Dhurandhar has reportedly sealed a record-breaking OTT deal, making it the most expensive digital acquisition for a Hindi film so far.

According to industry sources, Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of the Aditya Dhar–directed film for an estimated ₹285 crore. If confirmed, this deal would surpass the previous record held by Pushpa 2, which was believed to have fetched around ₹275 crore for its digital rights.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, Dhurandhar has been generating strong buzz even before its release, thanks to its grand scale, high-octane action, and an impressive ensemble cast. Film critic and YouTuber Ravi Chaudhary was among the first to report the alleged valuation. Notably, earlier trade projections had placed the film’s OTT rights at around ₹130 crore, indicating a sharp rise in demand and market confidence over time.

While neither Netflix nor the film’s makers have officially confirmed the deal value, the reported figure highlights the growing competition among streaming platforms to secure big-ticket Bollywood releases. It also reflects the increasing commercial significance of OTT platforms in the post-pandemic entertainment landscape.

As expectations continue to rise, industry watchers are keen to see whether Dhurandhar’s theatrical performance will live up to its reported record-breaking digital valuation.