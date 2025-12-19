December 20 Saturday School Update – Holiday or Working Day

As December 20 approaches, many parents and students are checking school notices to find out whether classes will be conducted or if the day will be declared a holiday. Since December 20 falls on a Saturday, there is often confusion about whether schools will remain open or closed.

Is December 20 a School Holiday?

There is no nationwide or state-level school holiday declared for December 20. The day does not coincide with any festival, public holiday, special observance, or government announcement. As a result, December 20 is a regular working day for most schools across India, even though it is a Saturday.

Saturday Classes in Schools

In many states, schools follow a working-Saturday schedule, especially for academic completion, exams, or revision classes. Hence, most private and government schools are expected to function normally on December 20. Attendance will be mandatory unless individual schools issue internal circulars stating otherwise.

Are Any States Observing a Holiday?

As of now, no state government has officially announced a school holiday for December 20. Schools in states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and others are likely to operate as per their usual Saturday timetable.

However, some institutions may remain closed due to:

Previously announced teacher conferences

Internal academic planning

Local administrative reasons

Such closures are school-specific, not state-wide.

What Should Parents and Students Do?

Students and parents are advised to:

Check official school circulars or WhatsApp group updates

Contact school administration if there is any confusion

Avoid assuming a holiday just because it is Saturday

Final Update

To sum up, December 20 is not a school holiday in most parts of the country. Despite being a Saturday, schools are expected to remain open, as there are no festivals or special occasions scheduled on the day. Any exception will depend solely on individual school decisions.

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