Hyderabad: Skywalk Planned at Busy Traffic Hub in Aramghar

In a significant move to resolve traffic congestion at one of Hyderabad’s busiest stretches, traffic police and GHMC officials have drawn up an extensive plan for Aramghar Junction. Located on the Bengaluru National Highway, the key junction will soon have a circular skywalk designed to improve pedestrian safety and ensure smoother vehicular movement.

Aramghar Junction does not cater only to local traffic. It is also a major route to the Shamshabad Airport. Vehicles arriving from Shamshabad and Kurnool intersect with those traveling toward Chandrayangutta, LB Nagar, Rajendranagar and Mehdipatnam, leading to heavy congestion throughout the day. The 4.4 km six-lane flyover between Aramghar and Zoo Park was inaugurated recently, but pedestrians still face difficulties while crossing the road at ground level. To overcome these challenges, officials have advanced plans for the proposed skywalk.

The design is similar to the existing skywalk at Uppal Junction. At Aramghar, pedestrians will be able to cross the roads safely from all four sides. This solution eliminates the need for pedestrians to run across traffic at signals, greatly reducing accident risks. Since vehicles will not need to stop for pedestrian crossings, uninterrupted traffic flow at ground level is expected. The skywalk will also feature elevators and escalators for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Rajendranagar Traffic ACP Dubbaka Sudhir Reddy said that the skywalk would enhance safety while reducing travel time for motorists. He noted that it would provide relief to passengers heading to the airport. Residents hoped the plan would be executed without delay.

Skywalks are already operational at Uppal and Mehdipatnam. Another skywalk has been proposed at the KPHB JNTU area.