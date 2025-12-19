AP Inter Exams 2025–26 Schedule Revised: Check Updated Dates and More

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has issued a minor revision to the schedule of two key Intermediate examinations for the upcoming academic session. According to the latest notification, the exams will commence as planned on February 23, 2026. However, a few subject papers have been rescheduled to new dates within March.

As per the revised timetable, Mathematics Paper–2A and Civics Paper–II will now be conducted on March 4. These papers were previously scheduled on different dates, and the board has clarified that this adjustment was made to avoid clashes and provide students adequate preparation time. Further, Public Administration Paper–I and Logic Paper–I have been rescheduled to March 21.

The board stated that all other examination dates remain unchanged. Hall tickets, centre details, and any further instructions will be made available to students through respective colleges and the official BIEAP website. Students are advised to carefully review the updated schedule to avoid confusion and plan their revision accordingly.

The Intermediate Public Examinations are a crucial milestone for students aspiring for higher education, especially in engineering, humanities, and commerce streams. The slight modifications in the schedule aim to streamline the exam process and support better academic readiness. Students and parents can expect additional updates if required as the examination window approaches.