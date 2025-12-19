Missterious Movie Review and Rating: A Thriller with a Touch of Horror

Missterious is one of the small-budget films in recent times that generated positive buzz ahead of its release. The promotional content clearly hinted at a suspense thriller, and the presence of comedy legend Brahmanandam at the pre-release event further boosted audience curiosity. The film has now hit theatres, and here is a balanced review.

Story

Kondapur Sub-Inspector Ramkhi alias Ram Kumar (Abid Bhushan) goes missing under mysterious circumstances. To crack the case, ACP Anand Sai (Balaraj Wadi) steps in. During the investigation, he questions architect Virat (Rohit Sahni) and his wife Shilpa (Meghna Rajput).

What is the connection between Virat and Shilpa and SI Ramkhi’s disappearance? Why did Ramkhi visit the villa purchased by Virat? How does Missira (Riya Kapoor) enter the story? And most importantly, who killed SI Ramkhi? These questions unfold through a series of twists, suspenseful turns, and surprises.

Analysis

While watching Missterious, viewers may be reminded of familiar triangle love stories seen in everyday life. However, the director gives this routine setup a fresh spin by blending it with suspense, thriller elements, and a subtle horror layer. It is evident that the story has been written with care, keeping the genre’s demands in mind.

Being a suspense thriller, the director avoids unnecessary delays in character introductions and quickly moves into the core plot. Characters are introduced while the story progresses, ensuring that twists arrive at regular intervals. The identity of the killer remains a question mark until the climax, which helps keep the audience engaged. In this aspect, the director succeeds to a fair extent.

The interval block delivers an unexpected twist, pushing the story to the next level. In the second half, the addition of horror elements intensifies the suspense further. A major twist in the climax changes the course of the narrative and is likely to shock viewers who think they have already figured out the killer.

Performances

Director Mahi Komatireddy has included three songs, all placed appropriately within the narrative, which works in the film’s favour. Music director ML Raja provides suitable background score and songs that complement the thriller mood.

In terms of performances, most actors deliver solid work. Rohit Sahni, Riya Kapoor, Meghna Rajput, and Abid Bhushan perform convincingly in the lead roles. Balaraj Wadi stands out as the senior police officer with his trademark performance. Jabardasth fame Rajamouli gets a meaningful role and does justice to it, while Gaddam Naveen, though appearing briefly, performs within his scope.

One drawback is that most of the cast are relatively unfamiliar faces, which slightly affects the film’s overall impact. With more attention to casting, the film could have benefited further.

Technical Aspects

ML Raja’s music enhances the suspense-thriller atmosphere effectively. Cinematographer Parvathu Devendra Suri deserves praise for his visuals. However, since he also handled editing, tighter editing in certain portions would have improved the pace. Production values are decent and suit the scale of the film.

Verdict

Missterious is a suspense thriller that goes beyond the genre by adding a horror touch. Despite a few shortcomings, it manages to keep viewers hooked with its twists and climax. It is a film worth watching at least once for fans of suspense and thriller movies.

Rating: 2.5/5