Jio CNAP Explained: Big Blow to Fake Callers, Spam Calls to End

Reliance Jio has begun rolling out its Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) service across multiple Indian states, marking an important push to curb spam, fraudulent calls, and impersonation attempts. The network-based feature will show the verified name of the caller on the receiver’s phone screen when an incoming call arrives, allowing subscribers to identify unknown numbers with greater confidence.

Unlike third-party caller identification apps that depend on user-submitted or crowdsourced information, CNAP pulls data directly from official telecom subscriber records collected during SIM activation through Aadhaar or other Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. This verification mechanism is expected to drastically reduce false identities, manipulated labels, and misleading caller tags that have contributed to rising telecom fraud.

CNAP functions at the operator level and is integrated into the core telecom infrastructure rather than as a mobile application. Industry analysts say the feature could help restore trust in voice communication, which has been eroded in recent years by an explosion of scam calls, phishing attempts, and suspicious promotional campaigns.

The phased rollout has reportedly begun in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh (East), West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Assam, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Other major telecom operators, including Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL, are developing similar solutions. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed operators nationwide to enable CNAP and strengthen consumer protection measures.

Along with the CNAP deployment, the Department of Telecommunications issued an advisory warning against silent calls, which are believed to be used by scam networks to confirm active numbers. Users are advised to block such calls immediately and report suspicious activity through the government’s Sanchar Saathi portal.

Telecom experts suggest that CNAP may significantly improve the calling experience, especially for senior citizens and individuals who are vulnerable to fraud. However, privacy advocates have called for strict controls to ensure that subscriber identity information is shared only within regulatory limits. As protections evolve, CNAP is viewed as a major structural step toward making mobile communication safer, more transparent, and more accountable across India.