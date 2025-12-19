Dhurandhar Box Office Day 14: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Rs 700 Crore Worldwide

Aditya Dhar’s high-octane action saga Dhurandhar continues its robust performance at the domestic box office, registering solid weekday momentum even after two full weeks in theatres. As per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected approximately Rs 23 crore on Day 14 (Thursday, 10 pm), pushing its domestic net total to Rs 460.25 crore.

With sustained audience interest and rising footfalls towards the weekend, Dhurandhar is expected to enter the Rs 700-crore worldwide club today and could surpass Rs 800 crore by the end of Sunday.

Occupancy Trends on Day 14

The film maintained an overall occupancy of 29.48% across India. Morning shows began at 18.28%, increasing to 32.08% during afternoon screenings and peaking at 38.08% by evening. Delhi-NCR led with 1,492 shows and a 32% occupancy rate, followed by Mumbai, which registered 1,138 shows with 27.33% occupancy.

Ranking Among 2025 Blockbusters

With its current numbers, Dhurandhar now stands in the top three highest-grossing films of the year so far. The highest-grosser is Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 (Rs 622.04 crore), followed by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 601.54 crore).

The film has also overtaken several recent major pan-India releases, including:

Salaar – Rs 406.45 crore

Jailer – Rs 348.55 crore

Leo – Rs 341.04 crore

While it still lags behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 543.09 crore), Dhurandhar has outperformed other spy-universe offerings, such as Tiger 3 (Rs 282.79 crore), War (Rs 318.01 crore), and its latest sequel that closed with Rs 236.55 crore.

Career Milestone for Ranveer Singh

This milestone marks the biggest box-office success of Ranveer Singh’s career. Yet, the film trails Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (Rs 553.87 crore) and remains behind titles like Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646.31 crore) and Stree 2 (Rs 597.99 crore).

Industry analysts note that strong word of mouth, stable weekday collections, and a favourable weekend ahead may further boost the film’s run. However, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash—releasing soon—is expected to intensify competition and could potentially impact screens and future revenue.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is the first chapter of a planned two-part gangster epic, with its sequel slated for an Eid 2026 release. Part One features Ranveer Singh alongside an ensemble including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.