Dhurandhar Success: RGV's Tweet and Aditya Dhar's Reaction to It

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Friday lavished praise on director Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, calling the film a “quantum leap” for Indian cinema. Dhar said he feels deeply overwhelmed by the appreciation, especially coming from the filmmaker whose work inspired him when he first came to Mumbai.

In a lengthy post on X, Varma—known for iconic Hindi films including Rangeela, Satya, and Company—claimed Dhurandhar has “completely and single handedly changed the future of Indian cinema.”

According to Varma, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is not merely an ambitious production but a cinematic breakthrough in vision and execution.

“Dhurandhar is not just a film… it is a quantum leap. What Dhurandhar achieves is not just scale, but a never-before experienced vision not just in sight but in the mind,” Varma wrote.

He added that Dhar “doesn’t direct scenes… he engineers the states of minds of both the characters and us audience,” insisting the film “commands attention” rather than requesting it.

Varma further praised the film’s writing and staging, describing its sequences as tightly wound and explosive.

“Dhar understands that power in storytelling is not volume… it’s pressure building,” he said. “Every sequence feels compressed, like a spring being wound never knowing when it will snap.”

Varma also credited the film for resisting trends and avoiding imitation of Hollywood.

“This is not a film chasing validation. It is a declaration that Indian cinema doesn’t need to dilute itself to be successful,” he stated.

DHURANDHAR is not a film , it is a QUANTUM LEAP in INDIAN CINEMA I believe that @AdityaDharFilms has completely and single handedly changed the future of Indian cinema , be it north or south ..That’s because Duradhar is not just a film.. it is a quantum leap What Dhurandhar… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 19, 2025

Aditya Dhar Responds with Emotional Note

Responding to Varma’s praise, Dhar shared that he arrived in Mumbai with dreams of working under the celebrated director.

“I came to Mumbai years ago carrying one suitcase, one dream, and an unreasonable belief that I would one day work under Ram Gopal Varma,” Dhar said. Although that collaboration never materialized, he noted that Varma’s cinema shaped his artistic instincts.

“Your films didn’t teach me how to make movies — they taught me how to think dangerously,” he wrote.

Calling Varma’s words surreal and challenging, Dhar added that the acknowledgment makes him feel seen.

“The fan in me is overwhelmed. The filmmaker in me feels challenged,” he said.

Dhurandhar Continues Strong Box Office Run

Featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5.

The film’s domestic collection has crossed Rs 500 crore, while the worldwide gross has surpassed Rs 700 crore.

Set against major geopolitical and terror events including the Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the story follows covert intelligence operations.

Dhurandhar is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios in association with Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios.